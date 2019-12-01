Geingob wins 56.3% of vote in Namibian presidential election - Electoral Commission
Namibia's incumbent President Hage Geingob has won 56.3% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said on Saturday.
Panduleni Itula, a dentist-turned-politician who is a member of the ruling SWAPO party but running as an independent, trailed behind with 29.4% of the vote, with the leader of the official opposition party, McHenry Venaani, in third position with 5.3%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
