Geingob wins 56.3% of vote in Namibian presidential election - Electoral Commission

Namibia's incumbent President Hage Geingob has won 56.3% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said on Saturday.

Panduleni Itula, a dentist-turned-politician who is a member of the ruling SWAPO party but running as an independent, trailed behind with 29.4% of the vote, with the leader of the official opposition party, McHenry Venaani, in third position with 5.3%.

