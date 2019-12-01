International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Geingob wins Namibia presidential election with 56.3% of the vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 03:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Incumbent Geingob wins Namibia presidential election with 56.3% of the vote
Geingob, Namibia's third leader since the sparsely populated and mostly arid country freed itself from the shackles of apartheid South Africa in 1990, was seeking a second and final term in the Nov. 27 election. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Namibia's incumbent President Hage Geingob has won the 2019 presidential election with 56.3% of the vote, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said on Saturday, surviving the country's biggest corruption scandal, an economic recession, and a fractured ruling party.

Geingob, Namibia's third leader since the sparsely populated and mostly arid country freed itself from the shackles of apartheid South Africa in 1990, was seeking a second and final term in the Nov. 27 election. First elected in 2014 with 87% of the vote, Geingob garnered 56.3% together with his former liberation movement, the SWAPO Party, and avoided a potential re-run against a member of his own party, Panduleni Itula, who was running as an independent.

Itula, a dentist-turned-politician, trailed behind with 29.4% of the vote, and the leader of the official opposition party, McHenry Venaani, was in the third position with 5.3%. Geingob told cheering crowds after the announcement that he was proud that the elections were free and fair.

"I am just a proud Namibian that we could have free and fair elections, no fighting, no attacking each other, free movement was allowed," said Geingob. In the legislative vote to choose 96 members of parliament, the ruling party lost its two thirds majority after the ruling party secured 63 seats, down from 77 seats, while the official opposition party, Venaani's Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) party, will hold 16 seats, improving from its 2014 total of five in the legislative chamber.

Opposition leader Venaani told Reuters that they were considering approaching the courts over "anomalies and irregularities" during the election. The ECN had previously said the vote-tallying would take 48 hours, but it announced the winner after 72 hours, raising concerns over the potential for vote-rigging.

A sputtering economy, one of Namibia's worst-ever droughts and the biggest corruption scandal in its history, has weighed on support for Geingob. The economy has been stuck in a recession for the nearly three years, marred by a drought that ravaged agricultural export crops, as well as by unprofitably low prices for Namibia's main hard commodities, uranium, and diamonds.

A scandal, in which two ministers were alleged to have conspired to dole out fishing licenses to Iceland's biggest fishing firm, Samherji, in return for kickbacks, also has taken the shine off the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019