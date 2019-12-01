International Development News
Development News Edition

Need mass movement at district-level to 'save Constitution, reservation': Congress' Udit Raj

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:16 IST
Need mass movement at district-level to 'save Constitution, reservation': Congress' Udit Raj

Congress leader and SC/ST rights activist Udit Raj on Sunday alleged that the Constitution was under threat and a mass movement was needed to protect it, else the reservation for underprivileged will "remain just on paper". Addressing a national rally at Ramlila Maidan here, he also raised the issues of privatisation, unemployment and EVM tampering, and reservation in private sector and judiciary.

"Our Constitution is under threat, democracy is under threat and if we do not get our act together, this reservation will also just remain on paper... This movement we have heralded today should be taken to all the states and districts if we want to save our Constitution, save reservation," he said. Raj, the national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations (AICSO) and a former MP from North West Delhi, had quit BJP earlier this year after being denied a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Dalit leader also attacked the Modi government, saying, "Two crore jobs were promised to be created every year, but instead crores of jobs have been taken away". The rally was organised by AICSO with support from various other Dalit outfits, and attended by people in large numbers from various parts of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a Facebook post in Hindi, also extended his support to the rally. Raj said that for Constitution coming "under threat", it is not just the government who is responsible, but people too.

"People can gather if a Dalit-related issue is an emotive or emotional one, say vandalism of Babsaheb Ambedkar's statue or someone making a derogatory remark about Dalit leaders, but when it comes Dalit rights or reservation issues, people hardly gather," he lamented. Raj said, people of the country are "fatalist" and "talkative" and expect a "saviour" to come rescue them from their woes.

"If a country has people like this, its Constitution will be under threat. Look at Hong Kong, lakhs of people coming out in huge numbers to protest against the government," he said. The Dalit leader also criticised the community for being "caste conscious" within their own community, instead of galvanising themselves for a common cause.

"You yourselves talk of jatavs, valmikis, chamars. Are you united within your own community," he asked. If people come together, no one can take away the reservation rights from deserving people, no government can bring in privatisation in the public sector, he added.

On electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said most developed countries have given up on it and it was time India also "discarded it". Raj also lamented that "big Dalit leaders" and Dalit organisations were not "adding their energy" together for a common cause.

Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam who also joined the rally said people need to take to streets if they want to get their due rights. "We have to move beyond being social media activists and actually work for it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...

Protests in Colombia spark backlash against Venezuelan migrants

Daniels Herrera kept quiet on his long walk home from work following violent protests in the Colombian capital Bogota last week, fearful his Venezuelan accent would give him away.The 26-year-old had arrived in the sprawling city high in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019