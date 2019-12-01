International Development News
Development News Edition

Greece to ask for NATO's support in dispute with Turkey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:51 IST
Greece to ask for NATO's support in dispute with Turkey
Image Credit: IANS

Greece's prime minister said Sunday he will ask other NATO members at the alliance's London summit to support Greece in the face of fellow member Turkey's attempts to encroach on Greek sovereignty, notably last week's agreement with Libya delineating maritime borders in the Mediterranean. Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the ruling conservative New Democracy party's congress Sunday that NATO can't remain indifferent when one of its members "blatantly violates international law" and that a neutral approach is to the detriment of Greece, which has never sought to ratchet up tensions in the area.

Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have all condemned the Libyan-Turkish accord as contrary to international law. The foreign ministers of Egypt and Greece, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Dendias, discussed the issue Sunday in Cairo. Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement after the meeting that the two ministers agreed that the Turkey-Libya deal was "illegal" and that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj doesn't have the right to sign memorandums with other countries outside (the scope of) the UN-brokered deal that established his government.

"We agreed that Mr Sarraj most likely lacks the mandate to sign (two agreements with Turkey), which anyway function as destabilizing factors in the area," Dendias said after the meeting. "We also agreed with (Shoukry) to accelerate talks between teams of experts to define and delineate Exclusive Economic Zones between Greece and Turkey," Dendias added.

While Greece and Egypt are across from each other in the Mediterranean Sea, as are Greece and Turkey, Libya is geographically further from Turkey and the waters between the two countries are mostly those between Greece and Egypt. The Turkey-Libya deal added tension to an ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey doesn't recognize Cyprus as a state — but does recognize the breakaway Turkish Cypriot entity, the only country to do so — and is conducting exploratory gas drilling in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. Ankara says it's defending its rights and those of the Turkish Cypriots to regional energy reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

As Christmas season starts, Pope defends nativity scenes in public places

Pope Francis on Sunday defended the display of nativity scenes in town squares and other public places, which has become an annual contentious issue at Christmas time in countries such as the United States and France.The pope travelled to t...

19 killed as bus plunges onto frozen river in Siberia

Moscow, Dec 1 AFP A passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, killing 19 of the more than 40 people on board, authorities said. A tyre on the bus burst as it was crossing the bridge over the Kuenga river i...

Two kill criminal over old rivalry in Nagpur

A criminal was brutally killed by two men who allegedly smashed his head with a stone in Khaparkheda area in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A police officer said the accused duo, Rajesh Pendane 30 and Sachin C...

Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Polices Cyber Crime Unit is organising a mass cyber awareness and computer security programme for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said.An hour-long session on Cyber UDAY Universal Direct Awareness in Youth, will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019