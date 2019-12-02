International Development News
Development News Edition

Your votes will decide future of Jharkhand; whether the state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chakradharpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:50 IST
Your votes will decide future of Jharkhand; whether the state

Your votes will decide future of Jharkhand; whether the statewill walk on path of development or Naxalism: BJP chief AmitShah at poll rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...

India's economic growth likely to remain subdued in near future: Report

Indias economic growth is expected to remain subdued in near future as the slowdown has deepened and is likely to remain extended for a longer duration than previously anticipated, says a report. According to a Dun Bradstreet report, a pic...

Your votes to decide if state will walk on path of devpt or

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise franchise in favour of his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Naxalism. Addressing a po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019