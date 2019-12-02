Left Menu
Kejriwal blames BJP of doing politics on unauthorised colonies issue

The BJP-led Centre is doing the same kind of politics on unauthorised colonies as the previous Congress government did in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday. His reference was to the provisional certificates distributed by the then Sheila Dikshit government to some residents of unauthorised colonies in 2008.

The Centre is doing the same kind of politics before the assembly polls here, Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has executed several works worth Rs 8,000 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies, the chief minister said.

