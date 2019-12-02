Rajasthan BJP demands special Assembly session to discuss law and order

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and called for a special session of the legislative assembly to discuss the issue. "The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. The chief minister has a moral responsibility for worsening law and order in the state," Poonia said in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should quit the post of Home Minister on the basis of morality and appoint a full-time Home Minister in the interest of the state. He described the incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Tonk district as a "stigma" on the state and demanded harsh punishment for the accused and Rs 20 lakh compensation the victim's family.

