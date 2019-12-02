Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD "18th century, old model" party, youths have no future

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:57 IST
RJD "18th century, old model" party, youths have no future

The BJP on Monday dubbed Lalu Prasad's RJD as an "18th century, old model" party in which the younger generation, including his three children active in politics, had no future. The saffron party's fresh tirade came in the wake of speculations in a section of the media that the RJD founder, in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases for more than a year, is likely to run for his 11th consecutive term as the party's national president.

Filing of nomination papers for the party's national president's election is scheduled for Tuesday. While there has been no official word on the issue so far, RJD sources said the ailing septuagenarian leader's nomination papers were ready and will be submitted here by his representative.

Prasad, who has been disqualified from taking part in electoral politics since his first conviction in a fodder scam case in 2013, was last elected to the RJD national president's post for a two-year term in November, 2017. The wily leader had sought to make clear the line of succession by getting passed a unanimous resolution, before again landing behind bars, that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav shall be the RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate in the next Assembly polls in the state.

This has, however, failed to prevent the eruption of a feud between the heir apparent and Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav who are members of the Rajya Sabha and the state Assembly respectively. In a statement dripping with sarcasm, BJP state spokesman Nikhil Anand said, "The RJD is an 18th century, old model political party in which the younger generation has no future. By a divine vision acquired in jail, like Sanjaya (a character in the Mahabharata, who is said to be a clairvoyant), Lalu ji has learnt that none of his party leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti, have the capability to hold the national president's post".

Drawing a parallel with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP another family-controlled party, which is the BJP's ally in Bihar, Anand remarked, "At least he has sent across the message that the future belongs to the young by making Chirag Paswan (son) the national president and Prince Raj (nephew) the state unit chief." "But the RJD has failed to seize the opportunity and it now appears certain that Lalu ji will continue to run the show from behind bars," the BJP spokesman said. "Thus, it is clear that Tejashwi Yadav has failed to keep his flock together and Prasad, fearing a revolt within the party and his family, which controls the organization, is left with no choice but to retain the top post," he claimed.

Founded in 1997, when Prasad split the erstwhile Janata Dal with the help of his loyalists, the RJD remained a formidable force in Bihar and ruled the state till 2005 the last five years in alliance with the Congress until its defeat at the hands of the coalition of the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) led by his arch-rival Nitish Kumar. The RJD's fortunes plummeted thereafter and it failed to muster enough numbers in the 2010 assembly polls to make a rightful claim as the main party in opposition. However, a short-lived alliance with the JD(U) helped the party make a dramatic comeback five years later when it emerged as the single largest party in the House.

Severing of ties with Kumar coupled with Prasad's inability to maintain an active control on the party's affairs have hit the RJD hard. The party registered its worst ever performance in the Lok Sabha polls this year when it failed to win a single seat. There was a semblance of recovery in by-polls held a couple of months ago when it wrested two assembly seats from the JD(U)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019