Pompeo says U.S. will help prevent Latin American protests becoming riots
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday accused Cuba and Venezuela of attempting to hijack democratic protests in Latin America, vowing that Washington would support countries trying to prevent unrest in the region from turning into riots.
Amid recent demonstrations in a number of countries in the region, Pompeo stepped up the allegations that Cuba and Venezuela had helped stir up unrest during his speech in Kentucky, but offered few specifics to back his comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
