Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. faces protests from Zambia after criticising 15-years jail for gay sex

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:45 IST
U.S. faces protests from Zambia after criticising 15-years jail for gay sex
Image Credit: Pexels

In an escalating row over LGBT+ rights, Zambia has criticized the United States after a senior U.S. diplomat condemned the southern African country for sentencing two men to 15 years in prison for gay sex.

Zambia's high court last week jailed the men for engaging in sexual relations "against the order of nature", a move the U.S. ambassador said was horrifying. A major beneficiary of U.S. aid, Zambia now plans to send a protest letter to Washington over the remarks by Ambassador Daniel Foote, according to local media.

Zambia receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year in financial support from the United States, some of which goes towards fighting HIV/AIDS. When asked at a press briefing on Monday whether the U.S. government would cut aid to Zambia, Foote said: "I want to give the government of Zambia the opportunity to renew and rejuvenate its partnership with the U.S."

Foote said he had cancelled an appearance at a World AIDS Day event on Tuesday after receiving threats. African countries have some of the world's most prohibitive laws governing homosexuality. Same-sex relationships are considered taboo and gay sex is a crime across most of the continent, with punishments ranging from imprisonment to death.

Uganda announced plans for a bill that would impose the death penalty for gay sex in October but later backtracked after major aid donors said they were monitoring the situation. The U.S. State Department did not respond to questions about whether it had received an official letter from Zambia.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said in an interview with Sky News on Monday that local laws and culture prohibited homosexuality and that he would not repeal the law. "If you want to be tying your aid to homosexuality... If that is how you will bring your aid then I am afraid the West can leave us alone in our poverty," Lungu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...

South African Airways lost over 5 bln rand in 2018/19 - presentation

Struggling state-owned South African Airways made a loss of more than 5 billion rand 340 million in the year to the end of March 2019, an SAA presentation sent to a parliamentary committee and seen by Reuters showed.SAA had not previously d...

Cardinals release CB Brock, RB Zenner

The Arizona Cardinals released starting cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. and reserve running back Zach Zenner on Monday. Brock, 31, played in 10 games this season and made his seventh start in Sundays 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He tall...

Lebanese salesman acquitted in case over $2 bln Mozambique loans

A U.S. jury on Monday cleared a lead salesman for a Lebanese shipbuilding company of charges that he helped to defraud U.S. investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government.Jean Boustani, 41, was acquitted of the charges by a jury fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019