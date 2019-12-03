Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will present a 'pro farmer' budget in February: Karna CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:55 IST
Will present a 'pro farmer' budget in February: Karna CM

Exuding confidence about the BJP winning in all 15 constituencies going to bypolls on December 5, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there would be a stable government in the state and he would present a "pro farmer" budget in February. Observing that the Congress and JD(S) were only making statements about a possible tie-up after the by-elections, but there was nothing happening on ground, he said in a way both parties have already conceded defeat.

"I have visited twice all the 15 constituencies and there is a pro BJP atmosphere everywhere, beyond our expectation. I have already said that we will win all the fifteen constituencies," Yediyurappa claimed.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, Congress and JD(S) leaders have been giving statements about they being united, but there was nothing happening on ground. "(JDS leaders) Kumaraswamy makes a statement, Deve Gowda makes a different statement, I don't want to react to it, but in all the 15 constituencies people are supporting us beyond our expectation, with an intention that Yediyurappa should give a stable and good government.

I'm committed to giving a good administration," he added. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

Pointing out that Congress and JD(S)could not come together and field a candidate against K C Ramamurthy of BJP for Rajya Sabha by-election, Yediyurappa said, "they (Congress-JDS) in a way have already accepted the defeat, so where is the question of Yediyurappa resigning?" "Mostly Congress may seek Siddaramaiah's resignation as the leader of opposition after bypolls.... people will give answer to them on December 9 (results date), let them be peacefully until then at least." Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

With winning majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies. Assuring that he would present a pro farmer budget in February, Yediyurappa said, my intention is that farmers should come out of all difficulties and lead a peaceful life.

"I will try to find a solution to their problems and announce new programmes in the budget during the February session," he said. As Tuesday is the last date for campaigning, political leaders in the state have intensified electioneering in various constituencies, in a last bid to woo the voters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...

India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Swedens Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just perfect to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and P...

Goa: Thousands attend annual Feast of St Francis Xavier

Thousands of faithfuls attended the annual Feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Cabinet colleagues, legislators from the Opposition and others attended the special masses to mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019