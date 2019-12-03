PM Modi reaffirms commitment to keep working for Divyang
On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keeping working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our Divyang sisters and brothers. Their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us”.
(With Inputs from PIB)