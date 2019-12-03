Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China would only happen if he wanted it to, and he thought he was doing very well in the talks. "I'm doing very well on a deal with China, if I want to make it," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.

"I don't think it's up to if they want to make it, it's if I want to make it. We'll see what happens." "I'm doing very well if I want to make a deal, I don't know what I want to make it, they're going to find out pretty soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)