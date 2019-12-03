Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: PM Modi attacks JMM-Congress alliance, calls it corrupt

Days ahead of the second phase of assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that it followed corrupt practices while in coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
Jharkhand: PM Modi attacks JMM-Congress alliance, calls it corrupt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Days ahead of the second phase of assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress saying that it followed corrupt practices while in coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). "Today, Jharkhand has a very good reputation in the country and across the world. Five years ago, when the Congress-JMM was in power, there were only reports of corruption and loot. Many top leaders of these parties are still facing corruption cases," said the Prime Minister while addressing a public rally in Jamshedpur.

He also stated that Jharkhand was in the spotlight for being politically unstable when Congress was in power and added "For their selfish motives (Congress) they even made a deal for the Chief Minister's post. All of you are aware of the games they played here while in power." "Within a span of 15 years, Jharkhand has seen Chief Ministers change ten times. I was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years. This stability helped Gujarat to reach great heights," PM Modi said.

He added, "BJP has put a stop to the instability of governments and for the first time Jharkhand had a stable chief minister for five years." He also said that this stability has helped in effectively dealing with Naxalism in the state and as a result, a favourable environment for business has been created in the state.

In his concluding remark, Prime Minister Modi recalled the schemes introduced by the BJP government for the development of the state saying, "A nationwide campaign to open Eklavya Model Residential School in tribal areas was also started from Jharkhand." There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, out of which 20 will go for polling in the second phase on December 7, while the counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been extraordinary and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. Th...

EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France

Brussels, Dec 3 AFP The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France as one and urged Washington to engage in dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. As in all other trade-related matters the EU will act ...

Maha: 12 patients in discomfort post antibiotic shots, stable

As many as 12 patients in a state-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered from vomiting and giddiness after they were administered antibiotic injections, a medical officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the gove...

UPDATE 3-Trump criticises European allies before NATO anniversary meet

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at European allies before a NATO anniversary summit in London on Tuesday, singling out Frances Emmanuel Macron for very nasty comments on the alliance and Germany for spending too little on defence. Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019