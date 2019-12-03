Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Tuesday of working with Islamic State proxies and said Ankara's ambiguity towards the group was detrimental to its NATO allies fighting in Syria and Iraq.

Relations between Macron and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan have soured ahead of Wednesday's NATO summit in London with the two leaders trading barbs over Ankara's cross-border offensive in northeast Syria targeting Kurdish militias. Speaking alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Macron directly linked Turkey to Islamic State fighters, while dismissing Trump's concerns that Paris was not bringing home French Islamic State fighters held by Kurdish groups in Syria.

"The common enemy today is the terrorist groups. I'm sorry to say, we don't have the same definition of terrorism around the table," Macron told reporters. "When I look at Turkey they are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder to shoulder against ISIS (Islamic State) and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies."

Turkey has threatened to block a plan to defend Baltic states and Poland against Russian attacks unless the alliance backs Ankara in recognising the Kurdish YPG militia as a terrorist group. The YPG's fighters have long been U.S. and French allies on the ground against Islamic State in Syria. Turkey considers them an enemy because of links to Kurdish insurgents in southeastern Turkey.

"I think any ambiguity with Turkey vis-a-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground," Macron said. "The number one (priority) is not to be ambiguous with these groups, which is why we started to discuss our relations with Turkey." In an at times awkward news conference with Trump, Macron appeared exasperated when the U.S. president said he would pass the question to Macron on whether France should do more to bring French ISIS fighters home.

Paris has about 400 nationals, including around 60 fighters, held in northern Syria. It has refused to bring adults home saying they must face trial where their crimes were committed. "Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? You can take everyone you want," Trump said in a light-hearted tone.

Visibly irritated, Macron responded, saying "let's be serious" and argued that number of foreign fighters from European countries was small, and that it would be unhelpful to focus on them rather than on the broader problem. "It is true you have fighters coming from Europe but this is a tiny minority and I think the number one priority, because it's not finished, is to get rid of ISIS and terrorist groups. This is our number one priority and it's not yet done," he said.

Trump suggested Macron had not answered the question. "This is why he is a great politician because that was one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard, and that's OK," Trump said. (Writing by John Irish Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Richard Lough and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king invites Qatar emir to Riyadh summit: Doha

Saudi King Salman has invited Qatars emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted. The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf C...

Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccers rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee VAR decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review ...

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...

Punjab CM announces free police help to drop women safely home at night

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. According to the Chief Ministers Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019