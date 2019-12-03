Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says world 'has to be watching' the violence in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:42 IST
Trump says world 'has to be watching' the violence in Iran
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he supports the demonstrations in Iran and urged the world to watch the Iranian government's violent effort to quash protests that he says have killed "thousands of people." Speaking in London, where he is attending the NATO leaders summit, Trump said, "Iran is killing thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak."

He added they were killed "for the mere fact that they're protesting," and he called it a "terrible thing." Trump was mum on what, if anything, the US could do in response to the violence, but he said, "I think the world has to be watching."

Later, during a meeting, Trump misheard a question when he said he did not support the protesters. The president also sent out a tweet that said: "The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration and always will!"

Amnesty International said on Monday it believes at least 208 people were killed in the protests and the crackdown that followed. Iranian state television on Tuesday acknowledged for the first time that security forces shot and killed what it described as "rioters" in multiple cities amid recent protests over the spike in government-set gasoline prices. The protests are viewed as a reflection of widespread economic discontent gripping the country since Trump reimposed nuclear sanctions on Iran last year.

Trump encouraged reporters "to get in there and see what's going on," noting that the Iranian government has curtailed internet access to limit the spread of information about the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Three traffic officers suspended over alleged corruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CP Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended three traffic officers over alleged corruption here. The officers have been identified as Sub Inspector SI Ram Babu of Saifabad Traffic Police Station, Home Guard HG K An...

Pakistan appoints permanent representative to OIC

Pakistan on Tuesday announced the appointment of its first permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to further deepen cooperation with the member countries. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the newly-appointed ...

Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment. Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University...

Film on India's Einstein will depict his real life: Director Neeraj Pathak

A movie based on the life of world-famous mathematician late Vashishtha Narayan Singh will be made under Farhan Akhtars production banner Excel Entertainment. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019