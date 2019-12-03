Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-New SPD leaders pull back from sinking German coalition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:52 IST
UPDATE 2-New SPD leaders pull back from sinking German coalition
Image Credit: Flickr

Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkel's government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said.

Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, leftist critics of the coalition with Merkel's conservatives, won a vote for the leadership of the SPD on Saturday, putting Europe's largest economy at a political crossroads. But Esken and Walter-Borjans, interim SPD leader Malu Dreyer and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on a wording on Tuesday for the motion that avoids setting tough conditions for staying in the coalition, three people familiar with the matter said.

At the congress, starting on Friday, the SPD is set to call on Merkel's conservatives to discuss new measures to stabilize Germany's slowing economy and improve an already agreed climate package, the sources said. "Today, we constructively discussed the right path into the new era," Walter-Borjans told the SPD's party newspaper Vorwaerts. He added: "One thing is clear: We do not want to get out of the grand coalition head over heels."

A decision by the SPD to leave the coalition would have thrown Germany into a political crisis and opened the prospect of a snap election. A draft of the main motion seen by Reuters showed that SPD leaders are set to call for a large public investment push that should not be hindered by "dogmatic positions" such as the government's "black zero" budget policy of no new debt.

The SPD shares the view of leading economists and business groups that public investment of more than 450 billion euros ($500 billion) needed over the next 10 years cannot be financed through reallocation of existing funds alone, the draft said. Public investment should not be limited to times of economic growth because keeping investment levels persistently high would help local authorities to overcome planning bottlenecks and construction firms to hire more staff to boost capacity.

"In this sense, the steady investment must not be prevented by dogmatic positions such as Schaeuble's black zero," the document said, referring to former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the mastermind of the self-imposed budget goal of not incurring any new debt. The SPD leaders' main motion calls for a higher minimum wage, without repeating previous demands from Esken and Walter-Borjans for increasing Germany's wage floor to 12 euros per hour from 9.19 euros currently.

The SPD's party board is expected to discuss and finalize the main motion for the party conference on Thursday morning, with changes to the wording still possible. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...

U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019