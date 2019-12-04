Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa kicks off working visits to West African countries

The President departed from Cape Town on Tuesday to undertake working visits to the Republic of Guinea which gets underway today followed by a visit to Ghana on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa kicks off working visits to West African countries
South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail, and franchising. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off his working visits to three West African countries - starting in Guinea today.

"The visits take place in the context of strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and the sister countries," said the Presidency. The President departed from Cape Town on Tuesday to undertake working visits to the Republic of Guinea which gets underway today followed by a visit to Ghana on Thursday.

After his visit to Ghana, President Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the Republic of Togo on Friday.

South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail, and franchising.

Several South African companies are operating in Ghana, including, inter alia, MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways.

South African business has a significant footprint in Guinea and Togo and some of the major South African companies operating in these countries include MTN, WBHO, AngloGold Ashanti, Gateway Africa, Plan Africa Holding Guinea SARL in Guinea and UBU Holdings in Togo.

Nedbank is a shareholder in the Lomé Head-Quartered West African Bank, Eco bank.

The working visits are set to provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with Guinea, Ghana and Togo, and to promote increased trade and investment flows to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

"The visits will also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa's quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent in line with the aspirations of AU Agenda 2063 as well as the reform of the global governance system," said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied on the visits by the following Ministers: International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor; Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza; Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Fikile Majola.

In view of the President's travel and Deputy President David Mabuza's concurrent working visit to Juba, South Sudan, the President has designated Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga as Acting President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi action against auditors: Tyagi says no question of 'turf wars'

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said its actions against auditors for faulty audits are within its Parliamentary mandate, and there is no question of turf wars on this issue. Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the watchdog is working...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit over 1-mth low as U.S.-China deal delay bites

Developing world stocks sank to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday in the face of further delays to a hoped-for end in Sino-U.S. trade ructions.Global equities plummeted late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a d...

Radiation 'hot spots' near Olympic torch relay in Fukushima: Greenpeace

Tokyo, Dec 4 AFP Environmental pressure group Greenpeace said Wednesday it had detected what it called radiation hot spots near the starting point for the upcoming Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, northeastern Japan. Japans environment min...

Morgan, Knight to lead London Spirit teams in The Hundred

Englands limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit mens team while Heather Knight was named the captain of their womens side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Morgan led Engl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019