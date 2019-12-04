Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling jumps to 7-month high as investors bet on Conservative majority

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling jumps to 7-month high as investors bet on Conservative majority
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Sterling surged to seven-month highs on Wednesday as investors raised their expectations for the ruling Conservative Party to win an outright majority, which could remove some of the political uncertainty that has weighed on the currency.

Investors have welcomed the prospect of Britain avoiding another hung parliament. Many appear to think a parliamentary majority under the right-leaning Conservative Party would do more good for the pound than ongoing worries about a more decisive break from the European Union should Prime Minister Boris Johnson win the Dec. 12 election. Polls have consistently given Johnson's party a lead over the opposition Labour Party. While Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Jan. 31, the Labour Party has said it would push for a second referendum on the departure.

"The market continues to cut back on sterling short portfolios & hedges in expectation of certainty derived from single party majority expectations," said Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho bank. Some investors also worry about what the Labour Party's spending plans would do for government finances, although Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says its proposals are fully costed.

By 0930 GMT, the pound had added 0.5% to touch $ 1.3063, its strongest since May. Against the euro too, the pound rallied 0.5% to 84.855 pence , another seven-month high.

The pound was little moved by the final IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index survey data, which confirmed that Britain's services sector shrank in November. Sterling has soared since October, gaining 6% in the last two months, when the prospect of a disorderly no-deal Brexit quickly receded after the EU granted Britain a delay to its exit until Jan. 31.

Investors have since latched on to the prospect of Britain avoiding a hung parliament. Some weakness in the greenback as also behind sterling's rally, and triggered some technical demand for the British currency.

Traders reported some option structures above $1.30 fuelling some pent-up demand for the pound. Refinitiv data shows some large options of around $1.5 billion around $1.31, which could mean that sterling may hit resistance around that level. Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on British government debt are down around 5 basis points since the election was called in early-November, as expectations grew that the Brexit impasse could be breached, according to IHS Markit.

Investors could grow more cautious as elections approach, with two-week implied volatility, a contract straddling the election, rising steadily to the highest since May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian adaptation of Israeli Drama 'The Missing' in works

After Fauda, another hit Israeli series is getting an Indian remake with Abundantia Entertainment and ADD Content teaming up to develop a local version of The Missing. The original series, titled Neelamim in Israeli, was created by Yaron Ar...

UPDATE 3-Chinese diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of the U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. ...

Speed skating-Chinese coach resigns over Hungarian speed skater's China comment

The Chinese head coach of Hungarys short-track speed skating team has offered her resignation over an offensive comment made by Hungarian Olympic champion Csaba Burjan about China, the Hungarian National Skating Federation said. The Federat...

Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

Stating that Nanjangud Wayanad Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019