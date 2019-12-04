Serbia says its leg of TurkStream gas pipeline is almost finished
Serbia has almost completed the construction of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Vucic and Putin are meeting for talks in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday.
