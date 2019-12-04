Rajnath Singh to lead ‘Swachhta Day' event on 7 Dec

Ministry of Defence aims to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and the local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 07, 2019 as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will lead the 'Swachhta Day' event, being organised at Delhi Cantt on December 7. The aim is to raise awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings plastic-free. The slogan coined for this event is 'Plastic Se Raksha – Swachhata Hi Suraksha'.

All the three services of Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard and other organisations such as Border Road Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Canteen Services Division (CSD), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), etc will actively participate in this campaign.

There will also be a competition amongst the units. The winner will be based on a number of participants in plogging and the amount of plastic collected.

Swachh Bharat Mission is one of the flagship programs of the Government, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi throughout the country on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in 2014 to realise his dream of 'Clean India'.

