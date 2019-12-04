NCP forms panel to examine complaints of anti-party activities

The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard. The 14-member panel is led by party leader Jaiprakash Dandegaokar.

Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hemant Takle is its convener. "The committee will take stock as to who engaged in anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and act on complaints received in this regard. State unit chief @Jayant_R_Patil has congratulated members elected to the committee," the NCP tweeted on Wednesday.

The NCP won five seats, including four in Maharashtra, in the April-May Lok Sabha elections. In the October 21 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led party bagged 54 seats. The NCP is a key ally in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state..

