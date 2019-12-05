Left Menu
Ayodhya: Security tightened ahead of Babri Masjid's demolition anniversary

Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, which falls on December 6.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:44 IST
Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, which falls on December 6. "Security arrangements have been made for Friday like we had done in November ahead of Supreme Court verdict. 25 companies of PAC were already stationed here and 14 more companies have also come. 400 constables, 1500 home guards, ATS, LIU and fire teams have been deployed. CCTV and drones cameras are also used for vigilance. We are also keeping an eye on social media," SSP Ashish Kumar Tiwari told ANI.

Last month, the Supreme Court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. The apex court called the demolition of Babri Masjid as "an egregious violation of the rule of law".

"On 6 December 1992, the structure of the mosque was brought down and the mosque was destroyed. The destruction of the mosque took place in breach of the order of status quo and an assurance given to this Court. The destruction of the mosque and the obliteration of the Islamic structure was an egregious violation of the rule of law," the court said in its judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

