Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish government faces crisis over job centre privatisation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:08 IST
Swedish government faces crisis over job centre privatisation

Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it will call a vote of no-confidence in Employment Minister Eva Nordmark in a move that could derail the deal between the ruling centre-left coalition and two centre-right parties that keeps the government in power. Without the support of the Left Party, the government lacks a majority in parliament. But the administration has promised its centre-right backers, whose support it also needs, to push ahead with privatisation.

The Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats have said they would back the Left Party's no-confidence motion, meaning it would pass. "The alternatives are that we carry on and nominate a new employment minister or say that it is not possible to govern with the structure we have today," Social Democrat parliamentary group leader Annelie Karlsson told daily Expressen.

She said it was possible the government could resign, but that it was too early to say if this would be the case. A spokesman for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven declined to comment.

A date for the no-confidence vote has yet to be set. The Left Party wants to stop the government's plan to privatise part of the Public Employment Service, which matches employers with people seeking work and organises training schemes for the unemployed.

The minority government has cut funding for the Employment Service and closed offices around the country to keep the centre-right sweet after agreeing a wide-ranging policy programme with the Liberal and Centre parties in January. The Left Party says this has made it harder for the unemployed to find jobs and saddled local authorities with increased costs.

"The government is responsible for the chaos in the Employment Service," Left Party leader Jonas Sjostedt told Swedish news agency TT. Despite the no-confidence motion, the Left Party is unlikely to want to bring down the government. To do so it has to cooperate with the centre-right and the Sweden Democrats, a nationalist, anti-immigration party.

However, it is not clear how the Left Party can back down. Opinion polls show the Sweden Democrats neck-and-neck with the Social Democrats as Sweden's biggest party, raising the possibility they could get a role in government for the first time ever if there were a fresh election now.

Analysts have long warned the minority coalition was on shaky ground, relying on support from both the centre-right Liberals and Centre Party and the Left Party, whose policies are diametrically opposed in many areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraud reported in chess tournament, SAI demands return of money

Sports Authority of India SAI has asked the All India Chess Federation AICF to return the money after the fraud was reported on the conduct of last years National sub-junior Chess Tournament. The 44th National Sub-Junior and 35th National S...

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Mercosur to quickly implement trade deals

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Mercosur needs to make sure that agreements reached by the South American trade bloc are rapidly implemented.The four-nation common market last month concluded a free trade deal with th...

It's Mahomes vs. Brady as Chiefs visit Patriots

Rather than dwell on what wrinkles Bill Belichick might concoct for a matchup, Andy Reid prefers to focus on what the Kansas City Chiefs do best. When you play Bill and the Patriots, said the Kansas City coach, youre going to get something ...

NIA files charge-sheet against 8 Naxals for Gadchiroli attack

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a charge-sheet against eight arrested Naxals and four absconding accused for their alleged involvement in triggering a blast in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district in May this year, in which 15 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019