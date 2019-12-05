US estimates Iran 'could have murdered over 1,000' during protests

Washington, Dec 5 (AFP) The United States' top Iran envoy said on Thursday that Tehran "could have murdered over 1,000" people since the beginning of protests in the country, while thousands more have been injured and arrested.

"We cannot be certain, because the regime blocks information," said Washington's special representative on Iran Brian Hook, who added "many thousands of Iranians have been wounded, and at least 7,000 protesters have been detained." (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)