FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 00:32 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:32 IST
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she had directed a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump. The move sets in motion a process that will probably move to a trial in the Senate.

Here is what happens in coming days: Friday, Dec. 6

Trump has a 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) deadline to respond to the House Judiciary Committee's request to say whether he intends to mount a defense at further proceedings expected next week. "If he wants to, it will be done - I presume - next week," chairman Jerrold Nadler said Thursday. Monday, Dec. 9

The House Judiciary Committee holds its next impeachment hearing at 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), which will focus on presentations from the House Intelligence Committee. Thursday, Dec. 12

The Judiciary Committee may draw up articles of impeachment -- or formal charges -- against Trump and recommend them to the full House by the 12th, two Congressional sources told Reuters. Friday, Dec. 20

The House is expected to recess until January 7, 2020.

