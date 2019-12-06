NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL FRANCE-PROTESTS-PENSIONS

French police fire tear gas at strikers challenging Macron reform Police fired tear gas at protesters in the center of Paris on Thursday and public transport ground to a near halt in one of the biggest strikes in France for decades, aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned reform of pensions.

USA-BRITAIN-CYBER U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 million spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted more than $100 million from companies across the world. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Pelosi pursues articles of impeachment against Trump, says democracy at stake

Warning that American democracy is at stake, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she has asked a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a historic step that sets up a fight over whether to oust him from office. USA-ELECTION-BIDEN

Biden finally finds social media buzz with viral Trump video, voter spat For a candidate who has at times struggled to get noticed on social media, Joe Biden finally got some online attention on Thursday - for better or worse.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO

Saudi Aramco prices shares at top of range in world's biggest IPO State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) will be the biggest in history, but will still fall significantly short of the towering $2 trillion valuation long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

GM-LG-CHEM-JV-EXCLUSIVE GM, LG Chem to build $2.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio

General Motors Co and South Korea's LG Chem said on Thursday they will invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint venture plant in Ohio, creating one of the world's largest battery facilities. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ABBA-EXHIBITION 'Super Trouper': ABBA exhibition opens in London

From a superfan's shrine to a replica of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest stage where they triumphed with "Waterloo", a new exhibition opening in London on Friday looks back at the huge success of Swedish pop sensation ABBA. CLIMATE-CHANGE/CORALS

In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts Some 20 miles north of New York City, a team of scientists is searching for clues about how the environment is changing by studying organisms not usually found in the woods around here: corals.

SPORTS GOLF-HERO

Reed grabs outright lead in the Bahamas, Woods six back Patrick Reed held the outright lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday while tournament host Tiger Woods used a back-nine surge to match the day's low score and remain six shots back.

OLYMPICS-IOC Olympics: FIFA's Infantino proposed as IOC member, but not Coe - Bach

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been proposed for International Olympic Committee membership, but World Athletics head Sebastian Coe will have to wait due to a conflict of interest, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRAN-NUCLEAR/DEAL

Parties to the fraying Iran nuclear deal meet European powers will demand Iran stop violating their nuclear deal when they meet on Friday or potentially face renewed U.N. sanctions, but with Tehran locked into a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions, there appears to be little scope for compromise.

6 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT-SUUKYI (PIX) (TV)

TIMELINE-An icon's journey: Aung San Suu Kyi's life in troubled Myanmar On Tuesday, World Human Rights Day, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will fight charges of genocide against her country at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. Myanmar has been called to answer for alleged atrocities committed during a brutal military-led crackdown two years ago that saw more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. This timeline story charts Suu Kyi's journey in her troubled nation.

6 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Genocide case against Myanmar to be heard at highest U.N. court Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head a team of lawyers to hearings in The Hague in December at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to defend the country against accusations of genocide against the Rohingya Muslims. A factbox on how the court works.

6 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA

Climate activist Thunberg takes part in climate march in Madrid Environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Juventud por el Clima-Fridays for Future España will participate in a demonstration in Madrid. The young climate campaigner will previously hold a press conference.

6 Dec INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA/MINISTERS (TV)

Foreign and Defence ministers from Indonesia and Australia meet in Bali Australia and Indonesian foreign ministers and defence ministers hold working meetings on the resort island of Bali.

6 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BRAZIL

TENTATIVE Interview with Brazil's Environment Minister at UN climate summit AWAITING CONFIRMATION AND TIME Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has tentatively offered to speak to Reuters on the sidelines of the UN climate summit, where he is demanding more international funding for conservation as Amazon deforestation skyrockets.

6 Dec MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT-FILE (TV)

File of Rohingya Muslims ahead of World Court hearings against Myanmar File footage ahead of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case filed by The Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population. Gambia is seeking so-called provisional measures requesting an immediate intervention by the court to halt any ongoing violations of international human rights until the case can be heard in full.

6 Dec APPS-NATO/COLUMN (PIX)

COLUMN: Personalities outweigh issues at NATO's testy birthday summit: Peter Apps The celebration of NATO's birthday began with Donald Trump branding his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "nasty" and ended with the U.S. president describing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "two-faced". It is a measure of Trump-era personality politics that NATO officials will be congratulating themselves on just how well it all went.

6 Dec IRAQ-PROTESTS/NASSIRIYA KILLINGS (PIX) (TV)

Anger simmers as Iraqis mourn protesters gunned down on bridge A short distance from the bridge where friends and relatives were gunned down by security forces, young Iraqi women and men arrange mock-up coffins in three lines along the tarmac - at least 45 in total. Security forces killed dozens of protesters here last week in one of the bloodiest days of Iraq's popular uprising.

6 Dec BURUNDI-RIGHTS/ (PIX)

EMBARGOED - Burundi ruling party militia forcing citizens to fund 2020 vote -rights group Burundi's ruling party youth league is forcing citizens to donate money to fund next year's election, Human Rights Watch said on Friday, as fears of abuses and renewed violence grow ahead of the vote.

6 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT GLOBAL-POY/AMAZON (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Fires in the Amazon: a barrier to climate change going up in smoke In August, around the peak of the so-called "queimadas" as the burning season here is known, the number of fires in Brazil's Amazon jumped to its highest since 2010. It was a visceral indicator of soaring deforestation.

6 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

Striking unions cripple France in stand-off with Macron Railway workers, teachers and emergency room medics continue one of the biggest public sector strikes in France for decades, determined to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon plans to overhaul France's generous pension system.

6 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS-SPD/ (PIX) (TV)

SPD party members meet to decide new leadership and party direction Germany´s Social Democratic Party (SPD) hold their party meeting in Berlin, where members will vote on the new party leadership and on how future working relations with the coalition should look, if at all.

6 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT POLAND-MERKEL/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Auschwitz-Birkenau German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum in Poland. Merkel has not visited the site since becoming Chancellor.

6 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TRIAL

EXPLAINER-Why putting Trump on trial in the U.S. Senate could get messy U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to engage with the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry but is expected to adopt a very different strategy in the likely event of a trial in the Senate. The following explains how Senate impeachment proceedings work and some of the strategic maneuvers available to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

6 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Algerians march in protest to reject presidential election Algerian demonstrators who have been holding mass protests since February, march in the capital calling for the presidential election, scheduled for December 12, to be cancelled.

6 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT FRANCE-CZECH/NATO

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visits Prague France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visits Prague and will give a speech at the Charles University to mark the anniversary of the country's transition to democracy in 1989. The minister will be available to press after the event, open to comment on the NATO summit held this week in London.

6 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-CRIME/TATE (TV) Teenager accused of throwing boy from Tate in court

British teenager accused of throwing a French boy from viewing platform of Tate Gallery due to enter plea in court 6 Dec

KENYA-DRUGTRAFFICKING/USA (PIX) (TV) U.S. court to sentence Kenyan drug kingpin Ibrahim Akasha

A U.S. court will sentence Ibrahim Akasha, who pleaded guilty along with his brother Baktash to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine and conspiracy to import the drugs into the United States. Baktash was sentenced in August to serve 25 years in prison. The case is being closely watched in Kenya because their arrests were seen as a rare victory against a major crime family in a nation considered a key transit point for drugs. 6 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

WARCRIMES-AFGHANISTAN/ (TV) Int. Criminal Court hears arguments on Afghanistan war crimes case

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court hear arguments on prosecution efforts to proceed with a war crimes investigation in Afghanistan, which has put the court at odds with Washington. The prosecutor wants to press ahead with an investigation even after a lower court in April unanimously rejected the request to look into alleged atrocities by Afghan, Taliban and U.S. forces during the war. 6 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Producer Harvey Weinstein due in court for hearing on bail

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is due to appear in state court in Manhattan Friday for a hearing on bail in his sexual assault case. The hearing has been scheduled a new state law reforming taking the New York's bail system is set to take effect Jan. 1. Weinstein is expected to be present. 6 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/DROUGHT-ZIMBABWE (PIX) (TV)

Water levels at Victoria Falls run low Water levels at the iconic Victoria Falls, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, are running low after a prolonged drought affecting much of southern Africa.

6 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country.

6 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ALASKA-GLACIERS

Disappearing frontier: Alaska's glaciers retreating at record pace As Alaska closes a year that is shaping up as its hottest on record, glaciers in the "Frontier State" melted at record or near-record levels this year, pouring waters into rising global seas, scientists said after taking fall measurements.

6 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-CAMILA CABELLO/ (PIX) (TV) Camila Cabello says 'Romance' album is all about falling in love

Camila Cabello is making up for lost time. The 22 year-old singer, who ditched high school to pursue her career, says her new album "Romance' is all about falling in love. 5 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE (PIX) (TV) Nobel literature laureates Handke and Tokarczuk hold news conference

Austrian writer Peter Handke and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, who won the 2018 and 2019 Nobel literature prizes, hold a news conference in Stockholm ahead of the prize ceremony on December 10. 6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TRADE-WTO/INTERNET

New front in tariff war? Internet in focus at WTO Software and movie downloads could face tariffs for the first time next year as countries such as India and South Africa have threatened to end a 20-year moratorium on taxing digital trade, according to trade delegates and World Trade Organization (WTO) documents.

6 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-FED/VOTERS

Fed voters a less hawkish bunch in 2020, lowering bar for U.S. rate cut The bar for cutting U.S. interest rates may get a little lower next year when a new crop of central bankers rotate into voting spots on the Federal Reserve's policysetting panel as part of its annual membership reshuffle.

6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/JAPAN-LAKE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

SPECIAL REPORT: In Japan, a lake recorded for centuries provides a climate change warning Records of Lake Suwa in the Japanese Alps date back to the 15th Century and represent one of the oldest continuous measurements of climate change. They chronicle feudal wars, landslides, droughts, and later, the dawn of industry in the town surrounding the lake. But as global temperatures have steadily risen in recent decades, Suwa's ice has also gradually disappeared.

6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-ECONOMY/EASTHARTFORD (PIX)

Left behind: East Hartford struggles a decade after the crisis In East Hartford, Connecticut, a record-long economic expansion has felt like anything but. Home prices are still below their pre-crisis peak, job growth has been erratic and lagged the national pace and there are more than 1,000 fewer workers in the local laborforce than a decade ago, even as jobs at aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney sit vacant. Federal Reserve officials visit to gauge the effectiveness of the Boston Fed's "Working Cities Challenge" initiative aimed at helping one-time industrial centers like East Hartford get back on their feet.

6 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Chevron outlines 2020 capital spending plan Chevron Corp releases its 2020 spending plans, expected to be in the range of $18 billion to $20 billion.

6 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

