Conversations lay the foundation for better future: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, delivered the inaugural address at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi today.

Prime Minister said that for any society or any country to progress, conversations are important. Conversations lay the foundation for a better future, he added. Prime Minister asserted that Government is working on present challenges and problems with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Enumerating several decisions taken by the government, Prime Minister said abrogation of Article 370 has given a new ray of hope to the people of J&K and Ladakh. Muslim women are now free from the practice of Triple Talaq, he said. He also referred to the decision on unauthorized colonies in Delhi, which has benefited 40 lakh people. Prime Minister said several such decisions were taken for a better tomorrow, for a New India.

Prime Minister said Government is now focusing on districts that are lagging behind in many development indicators of health, sanitation, and infrastructure. He said 112 districts are being developed as Aspirational Districts, with a focus on every parameter of development and governance. He added that the Government is undertaking real-time monitoring on various parameters, such as malnutrition, access to banking facilities, insurance, electricity and other amenities in these districts. Better future of these 112 districts will ensure a better future for the country, he added.

Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister said Government is connecting 15 crore households with piped water supply. Prime Minister said Government is committed to making India a $5 trillion economy and is working as an enabler, facilitator, and promoter to achieve this target.

Prime Minister said several economic reforms such as historic Bank Merger, codifying of labor laws, recapitalization of Banks, reduction in corporate tax have been undertaken. He mentioned that India is among the best performers in improving the Ease of Doing Business ranking. India has improved 79 ranks over the past 5 years, he noted. He also spoke about a special Rs. 25000 crore funds created for funding the stalled housing projects. He said the government is also starting Rs.100 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects.

Minister mentioned that India ranks 34th in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index. He noted that the increase in tourism activities leads to the creation of job opportunities, particularly for the poor. He spoke about the various initiatives being taken to transform the human resource. Government is working with an outcome-based, result-oriented approach and focusing on the time-bound delivery of work, he added. Minister said roadmap of the Government is, "Right Intention, Best Technology and Effective Implementation for Better Future of 130 Crore Indians".

(With Inputs from PIB)