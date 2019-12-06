Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Democratic contender Sanders proposes $150 billion for 'high-speed internet for all'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:30 IST
U.S. Democratic contender Sanders proposes $150 billion for 'high-speed internet for all'
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders launched a plan on Friday to provide high-speed broadband for every U.S. household at a cost of $150 billion, pledging to use antitrust powers to take on the internet, telecom and cable companies.

Sanders, a leading candidate in the crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, said the funding would go toward infrastructure grants and technical assistance to local governments to build out publicly owned networks. "Access to the internet is a necessity in today's economy, and it should be available for all," Sanders said in a statement, adding he would use antitrust powers and strengthen regulators to "take on the greedy internet, telecom, and cable monopolies and put an end to their absurd price gauging."

He likened the "high-speed internet for all" policy, part of his Green New Deal investment plan to transition the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels, to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1930s rural electrification push during the Great Depression. In the United States, 30% of the rural population and 35% of people on tribal lands lack access to broadband, compared with 2 percent in urban areas, according to a 2018 Federal Communications Commission report.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, is polling second or third in most national opinion polls on the Democratic race, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and alongside fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts. Most of the front-runners have pledged to expand broadband access in rural areas, but Sanders and Warren have proposed the most ambitious and expensive plans.

Warren said in August she would enact an $85 billion federal grant program to bring high-speed internet to rural and Native American communities if elected president. Sanders' plan includes $7.5 billion to extend broadband to Native American communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

No Indian study to show pollution shortens life: Javadekar; draws flak from env experts

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekars remark on Friday that there was no Indian study to show pollution impacts peoples life and health, drew sharp reaction from environment experts across the country who termed it a no-brainer. Ear...

'Ran Hunkar' by students against CAB; artistes, intellectuals

Students staged a Ran Hunkar War Cry against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the citys premier Cotton State University on Friday which was participated by intellectuals and artists. The All Assam Students Union AASU along wit...

UPDATE 1-Europeans, Iran to cross swords at nuclear talks

European powers will demand at talks on Friday that Iran stop violating their nuclear deal or risk renewed U.N. sanctions, but with Tehran angry over a lack of European protection from U.S. sanctions, there appeared to be scant scope for co...

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019