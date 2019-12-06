The Trump administration is considering putting some of Amazon.com Inc's overseas websites on a list of global marketplaces known for counterfeit goods, the Wall Street Journal https://on.wsj.com/2LtUZOR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The action would be taken by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office through its annual "Notorious Markets" list, the report said, adding that no decisions have been made and that similar proposals last year were eventually discarded.

Neither Amazon nor the U.S. Trade Representative's Office responded to Reuters requests for comment.

