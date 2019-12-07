UK will have time to strike trade deals after Brexit - Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Britain would have enough time to strike an agreement with the European Union about future trade ties, and reach similar deals with other countries, after its scheduled departure from the EU on Jan. 31.
"We have ample to get on and build a new free trade partnership, not just with the EU but with countries around the world," Johnson said in a BBC television debate with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of a Dec. 12 election.
Corbyn said Johnson's plan to negotiate a trade deal with the United States would take seven years.
