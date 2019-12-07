Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 06:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 06:37 IST
Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels
Image Credit: Twitter(@889Noticias)

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexico's government had opposed.

"I'm thankful for President Donald Trump's decision to delay the designation of organizations as terrorists at the request of President Lopez Obrador," Ebrard said in a tweet. "Cooperation has won and there will be good results."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

Mexicos foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexicos government had opposed.Im thankful for President Donald...

Conditions right for India to be global superpower of 21st century: Shringla

Asserting that the Indian economic juggernaut is on a roll, the countrys top envoy in the United States on Friday said that conditions are right for India to be a global superpower of the 21st century. The Indian economic juggernaut is on t...

Retired Olympic skater Kwan unscathed after auto collision

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan was uninjured after an auto accident on Friday, when a mattress flew off of another vehicle causing a collision, according to her recounting of the bizarre incident. The 39-year-old retired figure ska...

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washingtons objections.The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019