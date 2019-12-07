Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexico's government had opposed.

"I'm thankful for President Donald Trump's decision to delay the designation of organizations as terrorists at the request of President Lopez Obrador," Ebrard said in a tweet. "Cooperation has won and there will be good results."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)