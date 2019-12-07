Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric said a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian influence, as armed men killed at least 19 people, including three police, near a Baghdad protest site on Friday.

SOUTHKOREA-USA-NORTHKOREA Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss trying to maintain talks with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a half-hour phone discussion on ways to maintain diplomacy with North Korea, Seoul said on Saturday, as Pyongyang warns of waning patience with stalled nuclear talks. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it would refuse to take part in hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives set for next week that will consider what articles of impeachment to bring against President Donald Trump. FLORIDA-SHOOTING

Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base PENSACOLA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed four people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-WORLDBANK

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washington’s objections.

USA-ECONOMY Strong U.S. job growth showcases economy's resilience

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as the healthcare industry boosted hiring and production workers at General Motors returned to work after a strike, the strongest sign yet the economy is in no danger of stalling. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. FILM-IRISHMAN-NETFLIX

'Irishman' draws 17 million U.S. viewers on Netflix, Nielsen estimates Martin Scorsese’s new gangster film “The Irishman” was watched by an estimated 17.1 million Americans in its first five days of release on Netflix, according to Nielsen data released on Friday.

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA

Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Jets RB Bell (illness) misses practice again

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was sent home and missed his second consecutive day of practice due to illness. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-POLITICS-SPD/ (PIX) (TV)

SPD party meeting meet to vote on new leadership and new direction of SPD Germany´s Social Democratic Party (SPD) holds party meeting in Berlin, where members will vote on the new party leadership and on how future working relations with the coalition should look, if at all

7 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUSSIA-BELARUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin and Lukashenko meet in Sochi Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko meet in Sochi, sign agreement on integration between the two countries.

7 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ITALY-LASCALA/ (PIX)

"Tosca" with a touch of cinema enthralls Milan's La Scala at opening night Much-loved opera "Tosca" was given a cinematic flavor as it opened La Scala's season for the first time on Saturday.

7 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

