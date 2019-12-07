Left Menu
GFP leader submits 'secret' report to PM on Goa drugs nexus

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:42 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:42 IST
A Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and former state minister on Saturday claimed that he has submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "secret" report on the drugs nexus, in which he has named several politicians and policemen. Talking to reporters, GFP MLA Vinod Paliencar said he submitted the report to Modi last week.

"I have submitted a secret report to the PM. I cannot disclose the contents of the report, but I have named politicians and police involved in the drug nexus," he said. "Local police inspectors and sub-inspectors are hand- in-gloves with the drug peddlers. Narcotic trade is on the rise in Goa with the blessings of politicians and police," he alleged.

In the last couple of months, several drug seizures involving foreigners, were made in the state, he said. Paliencar, who was state Water Resources Minister, was dropped from the cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar in July this year following the induction of 10 Congress MLAs.

He also demanded a ban on the upcoming Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival. The Goa government has given 'in-principle' approval for hosting Sunburn Klassique EDM festival in the coastal belt of Vagator in North Goa between December 27 and 29.

"The government should promote classical music and not trance music. This trance music, to which the youth is getting attracted, is the music of demons," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

