Delhi fire: CM announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased, promises strictest punishment to guilty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those dead in the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy on Sunday, promising "strictest" punishment for those responsible for the incident. The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Kejriwal visited Anaj Mandi, where an early-morning fire at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units claimed 43 lives, and also met the injured admitted to LNJP hospital. He announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the blaze and said the government will ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"It's a very tragic incident. The exact numbers of casualties are being ascertained although over 40 have died. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The exact cause of fire will be found after the probe. We will ensure strictest punishment for the guilty," he told reporters.

