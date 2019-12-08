Trump warns N.Korea has 'everything' to lose through hostile acts
Washington, Dec 8 (AFP) President Donald Trump warned Sunday that North Korea had "everything" to lose through hostility towards the United States, after Pyongyang said it had carried out a major new weapons test. "Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way," Trump tweeted in response to the unspecified test at the Sohae space launch center.
"He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore," Trump continued. "He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November." (AFP) PMS
PMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- North Korea
- United States
- Kim Jong Un
- Pyongyang
- Singapore
ALSO READ
North Korea conducts artillery firing at Kim's order
Servers.com expands its operations in the United States with new data center in Sunnnyvale, CA
Brazil nominates diplomat Forster as ambassador to the United States
NGO accuses North Korea of institutionalised child sex abuse
North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea