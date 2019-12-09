Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds ground as central bank meetings loom, pound jumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds ground as central bank meetings loom, pound jumps

The dollar held its ground on Monday thanks to last week's stronger-than-expected jobs data, although worries about U.S./China trade talks kept gains in check, while Britain's pound jumped on the latest polls ahead of this week's election. Sterling hit a fresh 2-1/2 year high against the euro after the latest opinion polls showed the governing Conservative Party has extended its lead over rivals ahead of Thursday's national election.

Meanwhile, the dollar stood its ground in the wake of Friday's jobs data. Attention shifted to U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy meetings this week, while a deadline looms for the next wave of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to kick in. Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

"If we see Donald Trump decide not to delay tariffs, that would lead to a risk-off reaction in markets," said Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester. "We don't expect tariffs to go into effect as the talks are ongoing," he said, adding he did not expect any "fireworks" from the central bank meetings.

The dollar index was little changed at 97.63, after rising 0.3% on Friday on news that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 266,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain in 10 months. Europe's single currency traded at $1.1064, after hitting a one-week low of $1.10395 on Friday.

The dollar changed hands at 108.52 yen. It had lifted to 108.92 yen on the U.S. jobs data before losing momentum. Analysts said Friday's job numbers were positive for the greenback, bolstering expectations that the Fed would this week continue to signal a pause in its rate-cutting cycle.

"As long as more people are working and getting paid more, consumer demand is likely to hold up – that should keep the U.S. economy going and reduce the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates again," said Marshall Gittler, strategist at ACLS Global. Data meanwhile showing China's exports shrank for the fourth consecutive month in November, underscored persistent pressures on manufacturers from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Elsewhere, sterling rallied to a seven-month high at $1.3180 and a 2-1/2 year peak versus the euro at 83.94 as the latest polls fuelled optimism that Thursday's election will end near-term Brexit uncertainty. The ruling Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 14 percentage points, up from 9 a week ago, an opinion poll by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain showed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend GATTUSO IN DEMANDGennaro Gattuso spent much of his 18 months in charge of AC Milan fending off questions about how long he expected to keep his job but now he tops the list every time a potential Seri...

UPDATE 1-European shares dip after weak China data; Tullow slumps

European stocks slipped on Monday, dragged down by a slump in shares of Tullow Oil Plc after the oil and gas explorer scrapped its dividend, while weak data out of China also weighed on sentiment. Tullow Oil shares hit a 19-year low after i...

Pakistan, Qatar agree in principle on preferential trade agreement, free trade agreement: report

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed in principle on a preferential trade agreement PTA and a free trade agreement FTA to enhance bilateral trade, according to a media report on Monday. Under the agreements, which are expected to be signed soon, ...

South Africans called to preserve, promote all indigenous languages

As December marks Reconciliation Month in South Africa, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on all South Africans to preserve, develop and promote all indigenous languages.Like many African countries, South Africa emerged fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019