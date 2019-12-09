Left Menu
Arun Shourie stable, to be discharged soon: Pune hospital

  Pune
  Updated: 09-12-2019 15:08 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 15:08 IST
Former Union minister Arun Shourie is stable and will be discharged soon, a senior official at the private hospital in Pune, where the former BJP MP is undergoing treatment, said on Monday. Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since December 1 after he fell and suffered a head injury during a stroll near his bungalow in Lavasa, around 60 km from Pune.

Shourie is stable and will be discharged from the hospital in the next couple of days, the official said. "He is fully conscious and considering improvement in his health, will be discharged in the next two days," he said.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shourie at the hospital. "In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji.

Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted later..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

