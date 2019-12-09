Modi govt waiving loans of 'rich friends', cutting education budget: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20 and accused the Modi government of benefiting its "rich friends". Priyanka Gandhi's attack came over a news report that the Modi government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".
"The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends," the Congress general secretary alleged in a tweet in Hindi. "But, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat 'rasgullas', but in mid-day meal, government schoolchildren will get salt and 'roti'," she said.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the government over the reported plan to cut eduction budget, saying it is clear that the BJP-led government "focuses more on its own propaganda than on education".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
