Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Old man' Trump is 'bluffing' says North Korea: KCNA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:05 IST
'Old man' Trump is 'bluffing' says North Korea: KCNA

Seoul, Dec 9 (AFP) North Korea on Monday slammed US President Trump for "bluffing" and called him "an old man bereft of patience" as Pyongyang ramps up pressure on Washington over stalled nuclear talks. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

Pyongyang has set Washington an end-of-year time limit to offer it new concessions in deadlocked nuclear negotiations, and has said it will adopt an unspecified "new way" if nothing acceptable is forthcoming. Denuclearisation negotiations have been at a standstill since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February.

Trump has indicated that the option of military action was still on the table while downplaying Pyongyang's actions, saying the North's leader would not want to "interfere" with the upcoming US presidential elections. "I'd be surprised if North Korea acted hostiley," Trump said Saturday.

But Kim Yong Chol, who served as the North's counterpart to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo until the collapse of the Hanoi meeting, slammed Trump's "odd words and expression", referring to him as a "heedless and erratic old man". "Our action is for his surprise. So, if he does not get astonished, we will be irritated," Kim, now the chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

"This naturally indicates that Trump is an old man bereft of patience," he said, adding: "From those words and expressions we can read how irritated he is now." The official noted that the North Korean leader had not used "any irritating expression towards the US president as yet", but warned his "understanding" of Trump could change. "He must understand that his own style bluffing and hypocrisy sound rather abnormal and unrealistic to us," Kim said. "We have nothing more to lose."

The North has raised tensions in recent months with a series of assertive statements and multiple weapons tests -- including a "very important test" at its key satellite launch site at the weekend -- as its negotiating time limit approaches. Kim's New Year speech, a key political set-piece in the isolated country, is also due on January 1.

On Thursday, the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui warned of again referring to Trump as a "dotard" -- Pyongyang's favoured nickname for the US president at the height of tensions in 2017. Another senior official said last week that what gift the US receives for Christmas will depend entirely on Washington's actions. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Uthappa hundred takes Kerala to 276/3 as Delhi spinners falter on opening day

Delhi coach KP Bhaskars ploy of using four-pronged spin attack backfired badly as Kerala comfortably reached 276 for 3 riding on a patient hundred from Robin Uthappa here on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter. Uthappa, wh...

Noble Announces Canada Nickel Completes Inaugural Drill Program - All 9 holes Intersect Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Mineralization >330 metres Across 1.4 Kilometre Strike Length

TSX.V NOB FWB NB7 OTC.PK NLPXF TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire --Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. TSX-V NOB Noble is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Canada Nickel Company Inc. Canad...

HC declines to order linking of FB, Twitter, WhatsApp accounts with Aadhaar, PAN

The Delhi High Court Monday declined to order linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card for weeding out fake accounts, saying it would lead to data of genuine account holders, who are much more in number, going unn...

Lankan President Gotabaya's remarks on Hambantota Port quoted out of context: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksas recent remarks on the strategic Hambantota Port, calling it a mistake to give it to China on a 99-year lease, were quoted out of context by the medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019