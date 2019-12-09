Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foundation for two-nation theory was laid by Savarkar, not Congress: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and said that it is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Constitution of India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:12 IST
Foundation for two-nation theory was laid by Savarkar, not Congress: Manish Tewari
Manish Tewari. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and said that it is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Tewari further stated that the foundation for two-nation theory was laid in Ahmedabad by Veer Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session in 1935 and not the Congress.

"This is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. This bill is unconstitutional and against basic right of equality," Tewari said. "Today Home Minister said that Congress is responsible for partition on the basis of religion. I want to make it clear that the foundation for two-nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmedabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session, and not Congress," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Police: 4 overdose victims found by Detroit children; 3 die

Detroit, Dec 9 AP Children discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including three who died, police said. A man was revived by emergency responders Sunday while a woman and two other men died, police said. They ranged in age fr...

Jat body seeks ban on 'Panipat', says facts distorted

A prominent Jat body on Monday demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat, alleging that it depicted Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light. All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samitis national president Yashpal M...

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to dual-fuel vehicles

The number of Egyptians switching to dual-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.About 300,000 vehicles, mostly taxis, and minibusses have been converted to dual-fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019