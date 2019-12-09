BJP's idea of India divisive, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, opposes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the BJP's ideology of shaping a new India is divisive in nature while opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament. Opposing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Banerjee also termed the move against the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

"The BJP's idea of India is divisive. It will be disastrous if we ignore words of Mahatma Gandhi and do not heed the advice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said. The TMC MP further said: "Swami Vivekananda will be shell shocked if were here seeing this Bill as it is against his idea of India."

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha, where the discussion over the Bill is underway. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. It has been introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah today.

Speaking at a rally in Kharagpur, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that no one can impose the CAB on the people of West Bengal so long she is in power in the state. "Don't be scared of CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). We are with you. As long as we are here, nobody can impose anything on you," she said.

DMK member Dayanidhi Maran alleged that the Bill distinguishes people on the basis of their religion. "Probably the fear of the West, the fear of being isolated by West has crept into you and you had to include Christians in this bill," Maran said and asked: "What about if Muslims from the PoK want to come? What law do you have for that?"

Moving the Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Shah said that the Central government is committed to doing justice with "lakhs of crore of people" who are being subjected to religious persecution in the neighbouring countries. "There is no political agenda behind this Bill. There is no question of the Bill doing injustice to anyone. With the passing of this Bill, lakhs of crores of people will get rid of torturous life and become citizens of India," he told the Lower House. (ANI)

