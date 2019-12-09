Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar often made indirect references about my caste: Fadnavis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 23:21 IST
Pawar often made indirect references about my caste: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged NCP president Sharad Pawar played "caste card" against him and frequently made indirect references about it. In an interview to Marathi daily 'Loksatta' here, Fadnavis, a Brahmin, said caste may be an issue for some political leaders, but not for people.

"I am not a person who keeps records of my achievements or how many people accept me, but the distinctive success of my work is that Pawar, as a progressive leader, made veiled references of my caste on several occasions. "He does not talk of anything else about me, but reminds (people) about my caste," said the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Fadnavis (49) was asked whether Pawar was settling scores with him as the BJP had won most of the elections to urban civic bodies and Zilla Parishads (ZPs) in the five years of his chief ministership (2014-19). The 79-year-old Maratha strongman had played a key role in bringing leaders of the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form non-BJP Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in which his party is also a constituent.

"In a recent interview to ABP (a Marathi news channel), Sharad Pawar made an indirect reference to my caste. I am a Brahmin and entire world knows it," said the MLA from Nagpur South West.

"People have accepted me as I am. I do feel that I must have achieved some position in the state politics otherwise at least Sharad Pawar would not have brought up by caste so frequently," Fadnavis said. Fadnavis said when leaders run out of issues, they bring up his caste.

Commenting on other leaders also making similar remarks, he said, "There are many such people. Whenever my opponents are without any issues, they bring out my caste. "I am of the opinion that caste is in the minds of leaders and not in people's minds." PTI ND RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Straight shooter: Bangladesh teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage

A Bangladeshi girl who escaped being married at the age of 12 and went on to win an international athletics competition said on Monday that girls in the conservative country could achieve anything if they overcame their fears.Ety Khatun, 14...

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...

UPDATE 1-No let-up in Macron's duel with unions on fifth day of strikes

Trade unions called for more street protests after nationwide strikes aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his pension reforms caused chaos on Frances transport networks for a fifth day on Monday.The week ahead will test wh...

UPDATE 2-No political bias but many mistakes in FBI probe of Trump campaign - watchdog

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog said it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. The repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019