Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What are the articles of impeachment Trump may face?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:11 IST
FACTBOX-What are the articles of impeachment Trump may face?

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote as soon as this week to recommend formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump ahead of a full vote by the Democratic-led House of Representatives possibly next week. If impeached, as expected, Trump would face a trial in the Senate, which is controlled by his own Republican Party.

Here are some charges Trump might face. BRIBERY

Democrats launched an investigation in September focused on Trump's request for Ukraine to conduct investigations that might benefit him politically and harm former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump administration officials told public congressional hearings that the White House held up nearly $400 million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to announce the investigations Trump wanted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi framed Trump's conduct as bribery during a Nov. 14 news conference after weeks of rank-and-file Democrats referring to Trump's conduct as a "quid pro quo," Latin for an exchange of favors. "The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections," Pelosi said. "That’s bribery."

There is an obvious appeal to framing Trump's conduct as bribery, legal experts say: Not only is it an easy concept to grasp, but it is one of two impeachable offenses specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution states that a president can be impeached for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Barry Berke, a lawyer for the Judiciary Committee's Democrats, on Monday signaled a potential retreat from describing Trump's conduct as bribery. During a public hearing, Berke instead repeatedly referred to Trump's behavior as an abuse of power. ABUSE OF POWER

Some legal experts have argued that rather than charge Trump with bribery based on his Ukraine dealings, House Democrats should frame his conduct more broadly as abuse of power like Berke did on Monday. Political bribery is a narrowly defined crime under U.S. law, and Trump's fellow Republicans are likely to argue that Democrats cannot prove that Trump committed that offense.

Many legal experts have said impeachment is a political process, not a court proceeding, and that House Democrats are not required to adopt the definition of bribery in the U.S. criminal code. CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

House Democrats have argued that Trump obstructed their impeachment investigation by refusing to provide documents and instructing top advisers and government officials not to testify. The White House has argued that the Constitution does not require senior presidential advisers to appear for compelled testimony before Congress. A judge rejected that argument on Nov. 25 in a dispute over a subpoena issued to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE Some House Democrats have sought to focus narrowly on Ukraine; others have argued that Trump should also be impeached based on a 448-page report completed in March by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election, through a campaign of hacking and propaganda, as well as contacts between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. Mueller’s report, released in redacted form in April, cited about 10 instances in which Trump acted to impede the investigation.

Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, though Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, afterward decided that the president had not committed obstruction. Both Trump and Russia deny meddling in that election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019