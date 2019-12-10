Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. border arrests dropped again in November amid Trump crackdown on migrant crossers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:42 IST
U.S. border arrests dropped again in November amid Trump crackdown on migrant crossers

The Border Patrol arrested about 34,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in November, a 75 percent drop from a recent high point in May, according to statistics released on Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border arrests - which are used to estimate illegal crossings - initially plummeted after U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. However, they soared in the spring to monthly levels higher than those under Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama. The Trump administration credits the decline to tougher asylum policies and increased cooperation with Mexico and Central American nations. Still, the decrease only brings the arrest figures in line with the average November over the past decade.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Monday that Congress needs to take legislative action to discourage illegal crossings in the long term. "This is not durable and sustainable," Morgan said at a news conference in Washington. "We should not be looking to the government of Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to solve the loopholes in our current legal framework," he said, referring to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The number of migrant family members arrested at the border dropped to 9,000 in November from roughly 9,700 a month earlier, continuing a downward trend. Morgan touted a Trump administration program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols as part of a "network of initiatives" that had discouraged migrants from trekking to the United States.

A Customs and Border Protection official said on Monday that roughly 54,000 migrants had been sent to Mexico through the program, a figure revised down from 59,000 last month. The agency audited its data in November and found some migrants had been counted twice after attempting to re-enter the United States, the official said. A report released last week by the New York City-based organization Human Rights First found at least 636 publicly reported cases of kidnapping, rape, torture, assault, and other violent attacks against migrants sent to Mexico under the program. Morgan rejected the idea that the Trump administration was responsible for attacks on migrants waiting in Mexico and blamed criminal organizations.

While the overall number of families encountered at the border decreased in November, the Border Patrol recently has encountered more Mexican family members, the acting commissioner said. Morgan said smugglers were "constantly modifying their approach to continue to make money and exploit migrants from everywhere."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019