Left Menu
Development News Edition

We can rip up the EU rule book, PM Johnson tells UK voters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 04:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 04:01 IST
We can rip up the EU rule book, PM Johnson tells UK voters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bolster his argument on Tuesday for leaving the European Union early next year, urging voters to return him to power so Britain can "rip up the EU rule book and write a new one for ourselves". Just days before Britain votes in an election he called to try to break the deadlock over Brexit, Johnson will repeat his desire to "finally get Brexit done" on a tour of traditionally Labour supporting areas he hopes to win over.

He will also hope to get his campaign back on track after he was criticised on Monday for his response to being shown a photo of a sick child lying on a hospital floor and after being heckled by a voter over his election tactics. Johnson has put his oft-repeated pledge for a quick Brexit at the heart of his election campaign, hoping to win the backing of those who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

The main opposition Labour Party has also said it will get Brexit "sorted" in six months, but its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has put more emphasis on policies to increase spending on healthcare and education, and increase the role of the state. "If (we) do break free, there's a bright future waiting for us with all the opportunities of Brexit," he will say on a campaign trip to Staffordshire in central England, according to excerpts of his speech.

"We can literally rip up the EU rule book and write a new one for ourselves ... We can do all this and so much more if we regain our independence - we just need to vote for it, one more time, this Thursday." Opinion polls put Johnson in the lead before Thursday's vote, but some have shown Labour is catching up, and with so many Britons as yet undecided, the result is hard to predict.

Johnson's team hopes to break the opposition party's hold on voters in regions of northern and central England, the country's so-called red-wall, who have, sometimes for generations, rejected his party's overtures. The Conservative message is a simple appeal to those Labour supporters who backed Brexit - only Johnson will get it done. Labour says even if Britain leaves at the current deadline of Jan. 31, that would only mean the beginning of what could be lengthy new trade talks with both the EU and other countries.

"The stalemate in parliament has held this country back for too long," Johnson will say. "It's time to send in the bulldozers and smash through the gridlock."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

Merkel expects Russia to cooperate in dispute over killing of Georgian

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in bilateral talks in Paris on Monday that Germany expects Russia to provide information for an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin.German pro...

Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA to bar Russia from major sporting events, a move he said violated the Olympic charter.Russia was banned from the wo...

UPDATE 1-Former Boeing employee who warned about 737 problems will testify at hearing

A former Boeing Co employee who warned of problems with 737 production will testify on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on the Federal Aviation Administration review of the grounded 737 MAX. The aircraft has been grounded since March after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019