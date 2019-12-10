President receives update on developments at Eskom’s power stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update today, Monday 9 December 2019, on the most recent developments at Eskom's power stations, which resulted in the escalation of load shedding to Stage 6.

The President has been in constant communication with the Minister of Public Enterprises and the leadership of the electricity utility on the state of the national grid and on the work being done to address the current crisis.

President Ramaphosa said: "The ongoing load shedding is devastating for the country. It is causing our economy great harm and disrupting the lives of citizens.

"The extreme weather in several parts of the country over the last week has compounded the problems of an electricity grid that was already under great strain.

"Our immediate priority is to get as much generating capacity back online within the shortest possible time. Eskom's emergency response command centre and technical teams are working around the clock to fix multiple breakdowns.

"The anger and frustration that this load shedding has caused are understandable. It is essential at this time that all stakeholders work together to restore the adequate supply of electricity in the shortest time. We call on all South Africans, especially energy-intensive users, to reduce consumption at this time."

Government has taken far-reaching and necessary decisions to ensure the sustainable security of energy supply. As we confront the immediate challenges, we are working to put these long term solutions in place."

"The energy challenges in this country will not be resolved overnight. We have set out on a bold path of restructuring and rebuilding. Despite the setbacks of the past week, we are making progress and will steadily begin to see the fruits of these efforts."

The President has directed the Ministry of Public Enterprises as well as Eskom to continue to give regular updates and communication on the progress being made to restore the units back to full capacity.

