Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena, BJP can come together; Uddhav to decide: Manohar Joshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:32 IST
Sena, BJP can come together; Uddhav to decide: Manohar Joshi

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said his party and BJP can come together in near future. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on this issue at the right time, Joshi told reporters.

"Instead of fighting over small issues, it is better to tolerate some things. It is good to share issues which you feel strongly about. If both parties work together, it is beneficial for both," he said. "It is not that Shiv Sena will never go with the BJP again. Uddhav Thackeray will take the right decision at the right time," Joshi said.

The senior Sena leader's comments came in the backdrop of the recent parting of ways between the two old allies over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government last month after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre- poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Assembly election was held on October 21 and its result was declared on October 24. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bombing

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced 11 people to terms including life in prison after finding them guilty of a deadly bomb attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in 2017. Abror Azimov, a 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, was sentenced by a milita...

FACTBOX-Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.Here are some quotes on the charges JERROLD NADLER...

FACTBOX-Grief and neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia

A fire that ripped through a New Delhi factory on Sunday and killed at least 43 workers has highlighted the perils of manual labor in South Asia.The blaze at a building in Indias capital housing workers making school bags and toys was blame...

Taliban abduct 45 people from gov't employee's funeral

Kabul, Dec 10 AP The Taliban abducted as many as 45 elderly family members of a late Afghan government employee who were attending his funeral, officials said Tuesday. The Taliban singled out the old men from a funeral procession carrying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019