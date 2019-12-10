Better if BJP and Sena stay together: Manohar Joshi
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said that it would be better if his party and the BJP stay together, but added the two parties do not want to join hands for now.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said that it would be better if his party and the BJP stay together, but added the two parties do not want to join hands for now. "In my opinion, it will be better if the BJP and the Shiv Sena stay together. But both the parties do not want it at present," Joshi told ANI.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections together in October and won 105 and 56 seats respectively. However, the two parties parted ways over the sharing of the chief minister's post.
After days of the political impasse and high-voltage drama, the Shiv Sena finally formed the government along with Congress and NCP, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka accuses BJP of disregarding Constitution in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Two more NCP MLAs return to Mumbai, 52 legislators with us claims Nawab Malik
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar didn't direct anyone to do anything, says Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event on Yashwantrao Chavan's death anniversary
SG explains Maha guv had invited Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP for govt formation, President's rule was imposed only after they failed.