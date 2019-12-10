Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders gets boost from progressive network

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:30 IST
White House hopeful Bernie Sanders gets boost from progressive network
Image Credit: Flickr

Bernie Sanders on Tuesday won the endorsement of the Center for Popular Democracy Action, a network of progressive community groups, providing a boost to the U.S. senator's bid to become the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

The endorsement comes as opinion polls show steady support for Sanders, even as fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has slumped in most surveys of voter intentions in the contest to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. The Center for Popular Democracy Action, which comprises grassroots groups led by minority and immigrant communities, working families and women, including in hotly contested states, said 75% of its affiliates voted to back Sanders over Warren in the culmination of a months-long deliberation process.

"Bernie Sanders is the powerful movement candidate we need to defeat Donald Trump," Jennifer Epps-Addison, the group's co-executive director and president, said in a statement. "From ending mass incarceration and deportations to the $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All, Sanders is working hand-in-hand with our communities to champion the policies that we need to thrive."

The Vermont senator, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, has focused his White House run on proposals like his government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan, that he would pay for primarily with raised taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Sanders, 78, quickly returned to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack in October and has gained momentum with the support of high-profile congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had worked for Sanders in his failed 2016 bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

A Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday showed 21% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters supporting Sanders, up from 15% in September. Warren was supported by 17% of respondents, compared with 28% in September, when her support peaked.

Both were behind former Vice President Joe Biden, with 26%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who got 8% despite recent polling showing him rising in states that hold their nominating contests early.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...

Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by ...

UPDATE 3-Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosbys bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, w...

Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019